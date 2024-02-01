Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $875,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

