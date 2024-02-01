Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 6,583 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

