PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

PHM stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.