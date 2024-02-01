Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $3.57 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

