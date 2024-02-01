Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,983 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

