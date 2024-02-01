Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $564.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

