KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

