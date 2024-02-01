Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.56. The company has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.