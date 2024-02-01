NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.61 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

