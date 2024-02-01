Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

