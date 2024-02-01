First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,393,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 322,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

