Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.93. 1,976,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,350. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

