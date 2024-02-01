Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 955,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

