United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.91. 6,400,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.