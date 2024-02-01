Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of AFL opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

