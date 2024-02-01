Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,358.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $164.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

