Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

