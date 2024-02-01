Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.