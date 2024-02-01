Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

