Motco Purchases 372 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.