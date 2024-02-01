Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,764 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $448.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.22.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.