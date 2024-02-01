Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,093 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $564.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.38 and its 200-day moving average is $442.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

