Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,258 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

