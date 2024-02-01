Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,299 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %
FISV stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
