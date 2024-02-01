Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,299 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

FISV stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.