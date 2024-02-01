Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 194.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Shell were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

