Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,180.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

