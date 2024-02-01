Keystone Financial Services Sells 12,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,149 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

