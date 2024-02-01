Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 56,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.12. 85,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,910. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.