Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

IAU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 1,795,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,861. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

