Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.23. 689,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $244.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

