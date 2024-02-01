Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys 819 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.