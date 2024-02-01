Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,424. The firm has a market cap of $357.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $451.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

