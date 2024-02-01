SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 599,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

