Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $103,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.24. 157,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,330. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day moving average is $325.64.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

