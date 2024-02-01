Summit Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,029.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $972.96 and a 200 day moving average of $950.27. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,047.57.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

