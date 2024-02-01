Summit Financial LLC Sells 251 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

