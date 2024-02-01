Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

