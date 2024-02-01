Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,350 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,294,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VTV stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.46.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.