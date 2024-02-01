Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,786. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $225.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

