Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

