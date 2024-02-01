Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 478.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 592,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,618. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

