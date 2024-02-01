Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $53,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

