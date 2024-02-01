Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.900-24.500 EPS.

NYSE PH traded up $25.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.41. 537,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,960. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $496.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 161.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

