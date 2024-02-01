Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,469.7% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

