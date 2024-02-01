ABLE Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 5.9 %

SYK stock opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.11. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

