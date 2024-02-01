Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

