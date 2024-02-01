Advisors Preferred LLC Has $576,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $369.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.