Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.