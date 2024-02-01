Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $629,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

