Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

